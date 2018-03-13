News / Canada

Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Montreal boy

Investigators in Montreal are asking the public to look out for a missing child. Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, 10, is seen in this undated police handout image. He is described as 10 years old, 140cm tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service de police de la Ville de Montreal, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in finding 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who was last seen on Monday at about noon.

It is believed he was headed to a friend's house.

The boy's parents live in the north-end borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Police say the boy, who is black, has black hair and black eyes and is French-speaking.

Before disappearing, he was wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or 514-393-1133.

More coming.

 

 

