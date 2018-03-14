Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska
Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish and his climbing companion Ryan Johnson hadn't been heard from since March 5.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JUNEAU, Alaska — The family of missing British Columbia rock climber Marc-Andre Leclerc is reporting on social media that Leclerc and his climbing companion have died while attempting a new route on a mountain in Alaska.
Serge Leclerc posted the message on his public Facebook page late Tuesday night but offered no details.
He says two great climbers have been lost and he lost a son he is really proud of.
Twenty-four-year-old Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish and his 34-year-old climbing companion Ryan Johnson of Juneau hadn't been heard from since March 5 when they posted a photo from the top of the Mendenhall Towers, about 20 kilometres north of Juneau.
Poor weather hampered search efforts when the men were reported overdue later that week but crews were able to search the north face of the mountain on Tuesday.
Further information from a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers is expected later.
More coming
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Rose Reisman: Stop tossing honey when it crystallizes— try this hack instead
-
Stephen Hawking, who examined mysteries of the universe and explained black holes, dies at 76
-
Taxi driver accused of sexual assault tells court 'very drunk' female used him to stay warm
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union