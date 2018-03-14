Police searching for pickup truck driver after Guelph hit and run
GUELPH, Ont. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged hit-and-run driver in Guelph, Ont.
Officers say a white pickup truck sideswiped a local man driving in a residential neighbourhood just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the man's car was significantly damaged in the collision but he was not injured.
They say the pickup truck drove away after the incident, running a red light.
Police are asking for anyone who saw the collision or has any information about it to call them.
