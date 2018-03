Quebec provincial budget to be tabled on March 27

Quebec's next provincial budget will be tabled on March 27.

Premier Philippe Couillard and Finance Minister Carlos Leitao made the announcement in Quebec City this morning.

The government says it intends to introduce measures to reduce the province's debt by $10 billion over five years by dipping into a special fund that was created in 2006.

The province believes it will save $1 billion in interest payments.

Leitao says the budget will focus on the quality of life of Quebecers.