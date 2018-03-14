Saskatchewan sets legal age for cannabis at 19, bans drug-impaired driving
REGINA — Saskatchewan is proposing that the legal age to consume cannabis be 19.
The government has tabled legislation outlining its plans once the federal government legalizes marijuana later this year.
Saskatchewan also is proposing a zero-tolerance policy for drug-impaired drivers and a ban on consuming cannabis in public spaces, including schools and daycares.
The province says it will follow federal standards and limit a household to four plants of homegrown marijuana.
It says a price for cannabis is likely to be suggested by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority from time to time.
Justice Minister Don Morgan says public health and safety was the government's priority when it set the age of consumption at 19.
