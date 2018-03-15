Into the Darkness, Never Gone: Metro Science remembers Stephen Hawking

He didn't believe in the afterlife, but the physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking will live on for infinity. In addition to his personality and humour — including about his own disability — he was one of the greatest minds in the history of time. But to really get why he was such a singular scientist, you have to understand what he discovered. Here's a brief explainer.

The bright side of black holes

Before Hawking came along, we thought black holes were pretty simple. They were like giant vaccum cleaners: areas in space with such immense gravity that they suck in everything nearby, including light. Early in his career, Hawking proved mathematically that if you accept Einstein's ideas about gravity, it's completely impossible for black holes to shrink. Nothing can ever come out, only go in. Then, using the tools of quantum mechanics, he proved that's actually not true: Black holes spew out little bits of mass and energy in the form of radiation. With enough time, they might even be able to evaporate.

The information paradox

Hawking loved making scientific wagers and conceding theatrically when he decided he was wrong. One of his most famous, in 1997, concerned the information paradox, another conflict between Einsteinian's theory of gravity and quantum theory. If Hawking is right and black holes can shrink and evaporate, that means information can be destroyed (we'll never know what the black hole sucked up: an asteroid, a star, a Tesla?). But quantum mechanics says information can never, ever be destroyed. Many interesting workarounds for this were developed over the decades, and in 2004, Hawking conceded the bet. Today, many experts believe he was premature. He continued to puzzle over the question until his death, and physicists continue to.

The quantum birth of the universe

The behaviour of very tiny things (like particles that are smaller than an atom), as described by quantum mechanics, is out-of-this-world weird. For example, one particle can be in two places at once. Hawking's work built on the insight that when the universe was first born, at the instant of the Big Bang, it was that tiny. So when the universe was created, it was Universe A, and ALSO Universe B, and so on. This led many people to take the idea of multiple, or even infinite, universes seriously.

Singularities

Usually when a star dies, it collapses into something much smaller and denser, like a neutron star. But when a really huge star dies, it just keeps collapsing and collapsing under its own gravity until all its mass is compressed into a single point with no volume at all: Zero. Nothing. As you learned in grade school, density is mass divided by volume. And that's where the math gets weird. Because you can't divide by zero. Well, actually you can, but the result is infinity. We call this a singularity: An area of infinite density, where the normal concepts of space and time no longer apply.

Hawking also thought a lot about, before the Big Bang, the world itself was a singularity: It didn't exist yet, so it had zero volume. But it had all the mass and energy that would eventually become everything, compressed into a single point.

Working within the framework of Einstein's general theory of relativity, Hawking created a very precise and clever bit of math called the singularity theorum, which showed singularities aren't just a fun concept — they really exist in black holes. Here's the weird part: The tools available in Einsteinian physics, which is all about space and time, can't describe singularities, so scientists are trying to understand them using new approaches like quantum gravity.

The math master

Part of what made Hawking so great was his ability to describe happenings in the universe using very precise math, where others had only managed squishy metaphors, approximations and assumptions. He made the most mysterious things intelligble in a scientific, rigorous way.

Inifinity thanks to physicists Robert Manning, at U of T, and Eric Poisson, at U of Guelph, for explaining Hawking's work and legacy.

Science story: A tattoo for mum

Two mummies housed at The British Museum are tatted up, researchers report in the Journal of Archaeological Science. The pair lived, and got inked, in Egypt about 5,100 years ago, making them the earliest known humans with tattoos. The male mummy had a bull and sheep on his upper arm, while a female bore S-shaped patterns on her shoulder and a line design on her arm.

Sound Smart: Your science vocabulary for the week

Quantum Foam

Definition: Space-time may be made of quantum foam: Tiny wormholes and black holes constantly popping up and disappearing in a fraction of an instant.