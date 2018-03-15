Montreal police order end to annual protest march after vandalism

MONTREAL — A protest march held in Montreal on Thursday night ended earlier than planned when police ordered the crowd to disperse.

Police ordered the protesters to leave the area on St. Catherine St. in the city's east end shortly before 8:30 p.m. after some shops were vandalized and projectiles thrown at police.

Montreal police spokesman Manuel Couture says at least one person was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

The march began shortly before 8 p.m. at Lafontaine Park in south-central Montreal under a heavy police presence.