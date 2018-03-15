Quebec anti-corruption unit arrests ex-mayor, four other people

MONTREAL — Quebec's anti-corruption unit has arrested five people in connection with an alleged kickback scheme involving municipal contracts in the Montreal-area community of Terrebonne.

Those arrested Thursday include Jean-Marc Robitaille, a former mayor of the town.

The others are Daniel Belec, Jean Leroux, Luc Papillon and Normand Trudel.

They are accused of corruption and breach of trust involving an alleged contract-sharing scheme in which certain engineering firms and entrepreneurs were favoured over others between 2001 and 2012.

Last September, investigators froze assets belonging to Robitaille worth roughly $94,000 in connection with work done on his secondary residence.