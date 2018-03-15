Search to resume for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police say they will continue the search today for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen on Monday, when he left his home in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district for a friend's house.

Const. Raphael Bergeron says officers patrolled the north-end Montreal neighbourhood during the night but haven't seen any sign of Kouakou.

Authorities say a mobile command post remains in the area and they are inviting anyone with information to call police.

Police say the boy, who is French-speaking, is black, has black hair and black eyes and was wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes before he disappeared.

The boy's father, Frederic Kouakou, said Wednesday he was holding out hope that his son would come home safely.