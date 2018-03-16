Canada sending peacekeepers to Mali; aviation task force there up to 12 months
OTTAWA — A senior government source says the Canadian Armed Forces will be sending an aviation task force to Mali as part of a peacekeeping mission.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet public, says the task force is expected to be in the troubled west African nation for up to 12 months
An official announcement on a deployment, now scheduled for Monday, has been a long time coming as the pressure has been mounting on the Liberal government to commit to a peacekeeping mission.
In November, at a major peacekeeping summit in Vancouver, the Trudeau government committed to providing the United Nations with six helicopters, two transport aircraft, pilots and support crew.
In terms of troop numbers, Canada is currently at a historic low for participation in peacekeeping missions.
The UN has repeatedly asked Canada for help in Mali, which has seen its multinational peacekeeping force suffer 155 fatalities since the mission began in 2013.
