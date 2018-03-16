In the news today, March 16

Five stories in the news for Friday, March 16

———

PATRICK BROWN WON'T SEEK RELECTION JUNE 7

Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown will not be able to run in his home riding in the June 7 provincial election. The party's provincial nominations committee says it HAS reached a "unanimous decision" that Brown will not be a candidate in the Barrie riding north of Toronto. Brown stepped down as leader in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he strenuously denies.

———

SINGH ACCEPTS AIR INDIA FINDINGS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he accepts the findings of the Canadian inquiry into the Air India bombing and condemns all that were behind the attack that killed more than 300 people off the coast of Scotland in 1985. That includes Sikh extremist Talwinder Singh Parmar, identified by the inquiry as the attack mastermind. Singh's comments come as he defends his appearances at a number of events in recent years which promoted the idea of Sikh independence.

———

MAN CHARGED WITH THREE MURDERS IN ONTARIO

A 29-year-old man accused of killing a mother and her two teenaged children in Ajax, Ont., will remain in custody until his next court appearance via video on March 29. Cory Fenn appeared in court Thursday to be arraigned on three counts of second-degree murder. The bodies of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, and her 15-year-old son Roy were found in their home Wednesday night. Pejcinovski's 13-year-old daughter Venallia dies later in hospital.

———

INDIGENOUS LEADERS REJECT FONTAINE DECISION

Indigenous leaders are not accepting the Manitoba government's decision to not hold a public inquiry into the death of Tina Fontaine. The body of the 15-year-old girl who had been in government care was found in the Red River in 2014. A man charged with second-degree murder in her death was found not guilty. Chief Derrick Henderson of Sagkeeng First Nation, where Tina grew up, says only a public inquiry can examine all the issues that contributed to her death.

———

NO OPTIMAL LEVEL FOR HOUSEHOLD DEBT, FEDS SAY

An analysis prepared for Finance Minister Bill Morneau, says Canada's household-debt-to-disposable-income ratio has been steadily rising since 1990, when it was 90 per cent. That translates to 90 cents in debt for every dollar of household disposable income. On Thursday, the latest figures showed the ratio hit 170.4 per cent in the final three months of 2017.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will join striking academic workers at a rally at Toronto's York University.

— Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will address the CUPE convention in Grande Prairie, Alta.

— A sentencing date will be set for the shooter who killed four people at a school and in a home in La Loche, Sask., in 2016.

— Heritage Minister Melanie Joly will make a soccer-related announcement at Montreal's Olympic Stadium.

— Statistics Canada will release the monthly survey of manufacturing for January.