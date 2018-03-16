Search for missing 10-year-old Montreal boy into Day 4

Montreal police are searching again this morning for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen on Monday, when he left his home in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district for a friend's house.

Authorities say they still don't know exactly what happened to him, but his father has told reporters he's convinced his son was abducted.

A spokesman for the force says they are asking area residents to stay alert and are inviting anyone with information to contact them.