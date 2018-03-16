Two New Brunswick men charged with murder plead guilty to manslaughter

WOODSTOCK, N.B. — Two men who had been charged with first-degree murder are pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Wayne Rattray in northwestern New Brunswick two years ago.

Kurt Andrew Hudnut-Pelletier and James Andrew Melanson, both of Moncton, changed their pleas Friday in the Court of Queens Bench in Woodstock.

Rattray, 59, was reported missing on March 2, 2016 after his home was destroyed by fire.

His pickup truck was found burning on March 7, about 25 kilometres away.

Rattray's body was discovered more than two months later more than 150 kilometres away on an island in the Renous River.

An agreed statement of facts says the two men beat Rattray in an effort to get money and drugs, but he was beaten so badly that he died from his injuries.

The body was later tossed in the river.

Luke Frank Ellick of Three Brooks earlier pleaded guilty to break and enter and accessory after the fact to murder.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison.