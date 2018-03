Ontario voters to cast ballot for Doug Ford, poll says

Andrea Horwath may have the highest approval rating among Ontario party leaders, but Doug Ford will likely become premier in June, says a new poll.

Of the 1,637 Ontario voters surveyed online between March 12 and 14, Campaign Research found that 43 per cent of decided voters intended to support the Progressive Conservatives in the June election, 27 per cent backed the Liberals, and 23 per cent supported the NDP.

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s net approval rating was found to have dropped, with almost 70 per cent stating they disapproved of her, and only 19 per cent approving of her.

Horwath’s net approval rating increased by 17 per cent, with 36 per cent of those stating they approved of her — although 44 per cent said they didn’t know. Horwath has growing net approval numbers among Liberal Party voters (18 per cent) and Conservative voters (19 per cent).

Of those surveyed, 31 per cent said they approved of Ford, with 44 per cent also saying they didn’t know.

In 2017, Horwath consistently had the strongest approval ratings, said Eli Yufest, CEO of Campaign Research, which performs these surveys on a monthly basis.

“She’s always the strongest among party leaders,” he said. “The main issue holding her back is the party. The (NDP) party has very poor equity, a very poor history among the electorate … (voters) don’t see the party as an alternative but they like (Horwath).”

Unlike Horwath, Wynne’s personal approval rating “has always performed poorly,” said Yufest. “It’s the inverse of what (Horwath) is experiencing. People don’t like Kathleen Wynne personally but the Liberal party brand is strong.”

The dynamic, however, is shifting with Ford taking the mantle of Ontario PC leadership.

“We’ve got a well known person in Doug Ford,” said Yufest. “We have strong awareness, he’s a known quantity, and now people are inclined to look at the PC party.”

In past surveys, Yufest found that there were high unawareness levels for ousted PC-leader Patrick Brown, with almost 50 per cent of those surveyed consistently stating they didn’t know who he was.

The Conservative leadership race earlier this month started changing this; Yufest saw awareness and voter intent numbers change dramatically when questions were posed about leading contenders Caroline Mulroney, Christine Elliot, and Doug Ford.

The Ford-led PCs garnered strong support from both men and women, and among voters over the age of 35. Their strongest voter bases overwhelmingly came from regions like Peel, York, Durham and Eastern Ontario (not including Ottawa).

The most concerning thing for the Liberal party, according to Yufest, is that, in this latest survey, both the Ontario PCs and the Liberals are tied in Toronto — traditionally a comfortable Liberal stronghold.

“This is very unusual,” said Yufest. “The PCs are impinging on what was a Liberal fortress in Toronto because of who Doug Ford is, a Toronto resident, brother of a well-known Toronto Mayor.”

Unlike Wynne, both Ford and Horwath perform well in Ontario voters’ criteria for good leadership, which includes factors like accountability and affordability

“(Ford is) appealing to a broader range of people,” said Yufest.

“We see (Ford’s) numbers up in Toronto, the PC party’s numbers are up in Toronto … if the Liberals lose Toronto, they’ll lose the elections.”

The PC vote

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have given their vote of confidence to new leader Doug Ford. But his path to victory was complicated, given he lost both the popular vote and won in fewer ridings than his closest competitor, Christine Elliott.

The PCs have a complex system that allows each member one vote — where they mark their first and second choices — and those votes determine the number of electoral "points" each candidate receives. Each riding is allotted 100 points, so in more populous ridings candidates received points based on the percentage of votes they received — if they earned 60 per cent of votes, they earn 60 points. In less-populated ridings where fewer than 100 people vote, each vote counts as one point.

For each ballot, the candidate with the lowest number of points is dropped, and their second choices are put into the mix.