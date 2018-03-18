TSB probing death on cargo ship in eastern Quebec

PORT-DANIEL-GASCONS, Que. — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is sending a team to Quebec to investigate a fatality aboard a cargo ship.

Few details have been disclosed, but it's believed a member of the crew died after falling on the bulk carrier "Sage Amazon" on Saturday.

The ship, registered in Liberia, was moored near Port-Daniel-Gascons on the south side of the Gaspe peninsula at the time of the incident.

The victim's name and nationality have not been released.