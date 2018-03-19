News / Canada

A look at the dwindling ranks of Canadian peacekeepers over the years

Canadian peacekeeping forces, which once numbered in the thousands, have dwindled to dozens in recent years and the government has promised to re-engage in UN peace missions. A Canadian veteran soldier who served with the United Nations Peacekeeping force on war-divided Cyprus salutes a monument dedicated to the memory of fallen British and Canadian soldiers at a cemetery inside the UN-controlled buffer zone on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia on Tuesday, March 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Petros Karadjias

OTTAWA — Canadian peacekeeping forces, which once numbered in the thousands, have dwindled to dozens in recent years, prompting the Liberal government to promise to re-engage in UN peace missions. On Monday, the government announced plans to send an aviation detachment of six helicopters to join a UN force in the west African country of Mali.

A by-the-numbers look at Canada and peacekeeping:

175,000: The number of Canadian troops who have been deployed on peacekeeping missions over the last 60 years.

More than 1,700: The number of Canadian deaths on peacekeeping missions.

25,000: The number of Canadian troops who served in Cyprus during almost 30 years of involvement there between 1964 and 1993.

59: The number of six-month rotations of Canadian troops through Cyprus in that period.

1: Canadian participation in Cyprus today.

3,285: The number of Canadian peacekeepers abroad at the end of 1992.

41: The number abroad at the end of last month.

6: Ranking of Canada among nations contributing to peace missions in 1995.

78: Ranking of Canada among nations contributing to peace missions as of last month.

500: The number of Canadian troops dispatched to the Sinai in 1956 in the first real UN peacekeeping deployment, the United Nations Emergency Force I.

1,007:  Number of Canadians in UNEF in 1957.

40,000: Number of Canadian soldiers who fought in the Afghanistan war between 2001 and 2014.

