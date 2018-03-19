Francois Legault wants energy alliance with Ontario and Atlantic provinces

MONTREAL — The leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec says he wants to form an energy alliance with Ontario and the Atlantic provinces if he becomes premier this fall.

Francois Legault's plan would involve building additional power lines to Ontario, the northeastern United States and even the U.S. Midwest.

Legault's Coalition has been riding high in recent opinion polls, with at least one indicating he would have formed a majority government had the election been held when the survey was conducted.

The election will be held Oct. 1.

Legault is hoping the allure of affordable electricity will persuade Ontario to join the alliance, while he believes its creation would put an end to decades of squabbles between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador over electricity.