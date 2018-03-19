Ouellet agrees to have confidence vote on her Bloc leadership brought forward
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Martine Ouellet has agreed to have a confidence vote on her Bloc Quebecois leadership brought forward.
She made the announcement in Ottawa today.
Details will be hammered out at a party meeting in Quebec on April 29.
The vote is expected to be held by telephone or internet in the following months.
Originally, the leadership vote was scheduled only for 2019.
Ouellet has come under fire since the resignation of seven of the Bloc's 10 MPs late last month over her leadership style.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
Tristan Cleveland: MLA’s in Nova Scotia are parking on our public square
-
Sen. John McCain defends Mueller, says it's 'critical' he completes Russia probe
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'