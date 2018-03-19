Pooches and pickup truck stolen in Edmonton found in central Alberta

RIMBEY, Alta. — Two old English bulldogs named Rocky and Jersey who were in a pickup that was stolen last week have been reunited with their owners after being found in central Alberta.

Jersey, a brown three-year-old female, and Rocky, a six-month-old black-and-white male, were in the cab when the truck was taken from outside a business in Edmonton on March 12.

The owner was inside for about 20 minutes and, when she came out, the vehicle was gone and there was nothing left but glass on the ground.

The truck, which was also hauling an all-terrain vehicle, was found on Friday morning in a rural area by Rimbey RCMP.

Residents found Rocky and Jersey roaming around the next day.

They were unharmed.

No suspects are in custody and police continue to investigate.