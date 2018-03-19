RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar

CALMAR, Alta. — A father in Alberta has been charged after police allege he left a baby in a cold vehicle while he went to a nearby bar.

RCMP say they received a complaint about a possible impaired driver in Calmar, southwest of Edmonton, on Friday.

Police allege the driver left his vehicle on the side of the road near a bar in the community, abandoning his two-month-old who was not dressed for the weather.

After being in the bar for a period of time, police allege the driver disclosed he had a child with him.

A concerned citizen went out to the car and found the baby alone, cold and in distress.

Police and Child and Family Services were able to reunite the baby with its mother at Leduc Hospital, and police note the child did not suffer any adverse effects.

Police say the child's father, 33, from Drayton Valley, had left the bar and drove away before police arrived.

He was later located and faces a number of charges including abandoning a child, causing a child to be in need of intervention, impaired driving and breach of a recognizance.