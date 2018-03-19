Search for missing Montreal boy continues, one week after his disappearance

Montreal police are considering using divers to search the Riviere des Prairies to find Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou if tests conducted on Sunday show the river is safe.

It's been a week since the 10-year-old boy left his family's home and disappeared while walking to a friend's house.

Police have been going door-to-door, searching backyards and have used horses and all-terrain vehicles to search the Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood where the boy was last seen.

On Sunday, police performed a number of tests to check the river's current and ice thickness.

Police spokesman Benoit Boisselle says if results show that the river is safe, divers could enter the river today or tomorrow.

Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson, meanwhile, told Radio-Canada Sunday that he is donating $15,000 to the boy's family, who had already announced a $10,000 reward to anyone who helps find their son.