Judge rules Roman Catholic corporation not liable for abuse at Mount Cashel
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland judge has ruled the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of St. John's is not liable for abuse in the 1950s at the notorious Mount Cashel orphanage.
Justice Alphonsus Faour of the provincial Supreme Court says he believes plaintiffs who testified they told a senior priest about abuse at least seven times.
But he concludes it's doubtful whether that priest would have fully understood or believed their stories.
Faour says any duty to act must be taken in the context of a time when Christian Brothers had a public reputation that made such abuse unthinkable.
Geoff Budden, one of the lawyers for more than 80 plaintiffs, says he'll appeal the ruling.
Budden says he'll argue the judge made errors of law in finding the priest had no responsibility to act on what he was told.
