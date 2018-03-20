Judy Foote to be named lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador: source
OTTAWA — A senior government source says former Liberal MP Judy Foote will be named lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador.
An announcement is expected later today, making Foote the first woman to serve as the province's lieutenant-governor.
The veteran politician stepped down from politics last year after treatment for breast cancer.
The two-time survivor of the disease revealed last summer that she inherited the cancer-causing BRCA2 gene and testing showed she passed it on to her children.
Foote spent 28 years in politics — eight as communications director for former premier Clyde Wells, 11 as a provincial MLA and nine as an MP.
