Ontario police lay charges in five investigations into social media threats
Provincial police says five people have been charged with allegedly making threats against Ontario schools on social media.
Police say they conducted six separate investigations into threats in the province's central division over the past few weeks, five of which resulted in charges.
Sgt. Peter Leon tells local media that those charged were either students or otherwise "associated with a learning facility."
He says the investigations were unrelated, with the majority occurring in areas overseen by the Nottawasaga, Collingwood and Barrie detachments of the force.
Officers say pictures or comments on social media prompted the investigations.
Police say they had to investigate in the interest of public safety and wanted to make sure that those involved were held accountable.
