Police release photos of suspected truck in Aboriginal man's hit-and-run death

FREDERICTON — Police have released pictures of a truck suspected to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run death that has left a New Brunswick First Nation grieving and seeking justice.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says the investigation continues into a hit-and-run in Saint-Charles that took the life of 22-year-old Brady Francis of the Elsipogtog reserve.

She says police want to speak to anyone who saw a grey 2003 GMC Sierra 4 X 4 pickup truck travelling on Richibucto-area roads on Saturday, Feb. 24, between noon and 10 p.m.

The truck has a camouflaged coloured wind deflector on the hood, camouflaged window deflectors over the driver and passenger side windows, a "Browning" decal over the front windshield, several camouflaged decals on the tailgate and there are also decals on the rear window.

It's believed the truck was in and around the Richibucto area, primarily in the communities of Saint-Ignace, Saint-Charles and Saint-Louis-de-Kent.

Francis was struck and killed on Saint-Charles Sud Road in Saint-Charles around 9:30 that night after he left a party.