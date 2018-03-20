Southern Alberta man imprisoned for torturing drug buyer to 'correct' him

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The last of four men charged in the abduction and brutal torture nearly seven years ago of a Lethbridge, Alta., man over a drug debt has been sentenced to three years in prison.

John Edward Reynolds, a 28-year-old former Lethbridge resident, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday prior to what was supposed to be a hearing to discuss various legal matters ahead of a one-week trial scheduled for June.

As part of an agreed statement of facts read in court, Reynolds admitted to his role in the July 2011 crime that was sparked when the victim paid only $100 dollars for marijuana purchased from two other people that was supposed to cost $3,200.

Reynolds and three co-accused later abducted the buyer at gunpoint and took him to an acreage owned by Reynolds near the community of Turin.

Over the next five hours, he was beaten, doused with gasoline and threatened with being set on fire before he was driven to the outskirts of Coaldale, where he was dumped half-naked from a vehicle and told to walk home.

The three-year sentence was a joint submission from the Crown and defence, and the judge agreed to a request that Reynolds serve his time at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre in the Yukon so he could be close to his wife and two children.

Court was also told that among the items seized by police at the torture scene were several cellphones, including one that contained images of the victim with a sack over his head and one of the accused posing with him.

"Reynolds described the entire episode as 'moral correction' to save the victim from being hurt worse at a later time and to free him from his past actions," said Crown prosecutor Dawn Janecke.

Reynolds also wrote a letter of apology to the victim, which he titled "The apology of sinful action." Before being taken into custody after sentencing, he hugged and kissed his mother and told her to take good care of herself.