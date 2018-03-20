Suspects who allegedly assaulted man with autism believed to be from B.C., police say
Peel Regional Police say they have “credible information” to suggest the three men were visiting the GTA from British Columbia.
The three suspects caught on camera brutally beating a man with autism at Mississauga’s Square One bus terminal last week are believed to have been visiting the GTA from the Vancouver area, police say.
Surveillance footage of the attack on the evening of March 13 shows the man sitting on the bottom step of a staircase at the bus terminal, lacing up a pair of rollerblades. Three men then walk down the stairs towards him. As the man with autism looks up, he is punched and kicked by the three suspects — seemingly without provocation.
He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police have since received “credible information” that the suspects are from the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia — which includes the city of Vancouver and the surrounding area — and that they were visiting the Greater Toronto Area.
Further details on the suspects’ identities haven’t been released.
“This investigation remains a priority for Peel Regional Police and investigators...are now extending their request for assistance from the residents [of] British Columbia,” reads a statement from Peel Regional Police issued Monday.
Peel Regional Police are asking anyone on the West Coast who has seen the video and can identify the suspects to get in touch.
