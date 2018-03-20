‘Visionary’ Canadian professor Robert Langlands has 1,000,000 more reasons to love math

Canadian professor Robert Langlands has won what is widely described as the Nobel Prize for mathematics.

Langlands, Emeritus Professor at the renowned Institute for Advanced Studies in Princeton, N.J., was awarded the Abel Prize by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters. The award, announced in Oslo today, comes with a cash prize of more than $1 million.

Named after the 19th-century Norwegian mathematician Niels Henrik Abel, the prize has been awarded since 2003 for “outstanding scientific work in the field of mathematics.”

In its citation, the academy lauded the 81-year-old Langlands for “visionary” work that “revolutionized” mathematics. His theories, first developed in 1967, linked branches of math that until then had been seen as inhabiting separate mathematical universes.

They indicated what leading mathematician Edward Frenkel calls “the source code of all mathematics.” And they launched a vast area of research known as the Langlands Program.

“No other project in modern mathematics has as wide a scope, has produced so many deep results, and has so many people working on it,” says a biographical summary of Langlands issued with the Abel citation. “As its depth and breadth have grown, the Langlands program is frequently described as a grand unified theory of mathematics.”

Langlands greeted news of the award with hesitation.

“I do not know what to say in response to the prize,” he told the Star in an email. “I had to ask the gentleman who called to give me a half-hour to think things over.”

Langlands said he accepted the award after consulting with his wife, Charlotte, who noted that “one or several people must have made a considerable effort on my behalf.” He added he is “still not sure what to think, except that I am grateful to these people for their good opinion.”

Langlands is a giant in the field. A professor at the Institute for Advanced Studies since 1972, he occupies the office Albert Einstein had during the latter part of his two decades at the institute, until his death in 1955.

Frenkel, a Russian-born mathematician at the University of California at Berkeley, calls Langlands a “modern-day Einstein” who transformed mathematics as radically as Einstein transformed physics.

Born in New Westminster, B.C., Langlands lives between semesters in the leafy Montreal neighbourhood of Outremont, where in 2015 he welcomed the Star for a lengthy profile story.

“I like mathematics to this day,” Langlands told the Star at the time. “I feel at ease with it. I never doubted myself. I never really found a case where somebody else knew better than I did what was going on. Although I didn’t understand everything, by and large I was right.”

He’s proud of his achievements, but noted during the interview that his work, partly to do with the study of irrational numbers, is comprehensible only to an initiated few. “What normal person cares whether the square root of two is a rational number?” he asked, referring to numbers that can be written as fractions.

Langlands discovered patterns in highly esoteric objects called automorphic forms and motives. They allowed mathematicians to link number theory (the study of numbers) with harmonic analysis (the study of motion). They were later applied to geometry (the study of shapes).

Frenkel, a driving force in the Langlands Program, has received funding from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to apply Langlands’s theories to the search for physics’ Holy Grail — a theory that unifies laws governing all known physical interactions in the universe. Physicists in the DARPA research include Edward Witten, a leading “superstring” theorist.

The Abel Prize adds to almost a dozen international math awards Langlands has received during his career. He is the second Canadian to win the prize. Hamiton-born Louis Nirenberg shared it with John Forbes Nash Jr. in 2015.