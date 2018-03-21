Albertan who posed as U.S. veteran on Nov. 11 guilty of unlawful use of uniform

RED DEER, Alta. — A man who posed as a U.S. Marine veteran during Remembrance Day ceremonies in central Alberta has pleaded guilty to unlawful use of military uniforms and medals.

A third charge against 59-year-old Peter Toth was dropped.

Toth was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Last November a group called Stolen Valour Canada began looking into a report of a man claiming to be a former U.S. Marine who attended ceremonies on Nov. 11 at schools in Red Deer.

A picture taken at one event shows Toth dressed in a desert camouflage uniform festooned with military medals and ribbons.