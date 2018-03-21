Canadian NASA astronaut heading to the International Space Station

MONTREAL — A NASA astronaut with ties to Canada heads to the International Space Station today on a visit that will last nearly six months.

Andrew "Drew" Feustel, who has dual Canada-U.S. citizenship, is scheduled to blast off at 1:44 p.m. ET with fellow NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

The trio will be launched atop a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan — eight months before Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques heads off in November for a six-month stay.

The Michigan-born Feustel met his future wife, Indira, a speech pathologist from eastern Ontario, at Indiana's Purdue University.

They married and came to Canada, and Queen's University says he completed a PhD in geological sciences at the university in Kingston, Ont., in the 1990s.