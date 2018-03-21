Future of Atlantic Canada at stake without success in immigration: McKenna

FREDERICTON — A former ambassador and premier of New Brunswick says Atlantic Canada's future is at stake if the region can't increase its population through immigration.

Frank McKenna was the opening speaker at a day-long summit being held by the Public Policy Forum in Fredericton.

McKenna, now deputy chairman of the TD Bank Group, says the region has finally woken up to the problem of an aging population along with an exodus of young people in search of employment.

Herb Emery, the Vaughan Chair in Regional Economics at the University of New Brunswick, says attracting and retaining immigrants will require greater capital investments from companies.

A report released this week shows Atlantic Canada has the lowest retention rates for immigrants across Canada.

However, Lisa Bamford De Gante, executive director of the Multicultural Association of Fredericton, says 92 per cent of Syrian refugees have stayed in the city because they arrived with family and friends.