In the news today, March 21

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, March 21

LIBERALS TESTED WYLIE PROJECT IN 2016

The Canadian data scientist who admitted to helping political parties score electoral wins by exploiting the private information of millions of Facebook users also oversaw a short-lived pilot project for the federal Liberals shortly after the 2015 election, The Canadian Press has learned. Christopher Wylie came forward in recent days with accusations that a voter-profiling company improperly harvested Facebook data from some 50 million users in order to help seal victories for the Trump campaign and in the U.K.'s Brexit referendum.

AUTO TALKS SPUR HOPES OF NAFTA BREAKTHROUGH

A potential breakthough to an impasse over automobiles has created a new sense of optimism in the NAFTA negotiations, with different players declaring themselves more hopeful of a deal than they have been in some time. Canada's ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton, suggested his newfound optimism was based on two developments in recent days: progress on the top U.S. priority of auto-parts rules, as well as a more general thawing of the frosty tone in earlier talks.

HILL STAFFERS CALL OUT BULLYING: CP SURVEY

The #MeToo movement may have given prominence to sexual misconduct on Parliament Hill, but some responses to a recent Canadian Press survey suggest bullying and exploitation of those who work for political bosses are largely unexamined problems. "Many staffers have broken down, were forced out of their jobs, and many have contemplated suicide over the intense harassment and exploitation of staffers," wrote one respondent to the anonymous online survey.

POLICE IDENTIFY A SUSPECT IN ATTACK ON AUTISTIC MAN

Police in Mississauga, Ont., have identified one of the three suspects in the recent assault of a 29-year-old man with autism at a bus terminal. A video of the attack shows the man punched and kicked by three men as he sat on a stairwell. Peel Region police identify one of the suspects as Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, of no fixed address. His last known address is in Surrey, B.C. A Canada-wide arrest warrant for Dhami has been issued on one count of aggravated assault.

CANADIANS TO GET EMERGENCY ALERTS ON PHONES SOON

Canada's wireless providers are preparing for an update to the National Public Alerting System that will force smartphones to sound an ominous alarm when an emergency alert is triggered. In case of emergencies such as Amber Alerts or natural disasters, officials will be able to send a localized alert that will compel compatible phones on an LTE network to emit an alarm and display a bilingual text warning.

PROGRAM TRIES TO HELP KIDS UNDERSTAND OVERDOSE CRISIS

A child and youth care professor on Vancouver Island says hearing about kids playing drug overdose games in a city park became the vision behind a unique day care and research project focusing on the innocent victims of British Columbia's opioid crisis. Teri Derksen says the account of children acting out a drug overdose in a Nanaimo playground compelled her to ask: "What about the children?" Derksen says the impact of the opioid crisis on children is not being fully explored.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Atlantic Canadian and national leaders attend a summit in Fredericton, N.B., to discuss immigration issues.

— Ensaf Haidar, the spouse of jailed blogger Raif Badawi, will give an update on his situation in Saudi Arabia.

— Transport Minister Marc Garneau will announce a new vehicle lighting safety standard that will improve nighttime visibility.

— W. Thomas Molloy will be sworn in as Saskatchewan's new lieutenant governor.

— B.C. Premier John Horgan will announce a strategy aimed at reducing wait times for hip and knee replacement surgery.