Lawyer and negotiator: Thomas Molloy is new Saskatchewan lieutenant-governor

REGINA — Lawyer and negotiator Thomas Molloy has been sworn in as Saskatchewan's 22nd lieutenant-governor.

Molloy, who is 77 and from Saskatoon, replaces Vaughn Solomon Schofield, who held the position for six years.

Molloy was chief negotiator for the federal government in talks that resulted in the Nunavut Land Claim Agreement and the territory's creation in 1999.

He started his day by meeting with Premier Scott Moe outside the legislature.

Molloy received a vice-regal salute, a 15-gun salute by the Royal Canadian Artillery and a fly-past from military aircraft based at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

Lieutenant-governors are appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister.

"Looking at the impact of Thomas’ life work to our province, our nation and, more specifically, to Indigenous Peoples across our country, I am confident he will continue with that tradition," Moe said in a statement after Molloy was sworn in Wednesday.

The lieutenant-governor is the personal representative of the Queen in a province and is responsible for granting royal assent to provincial laws, as well as for summoning and dissolving the provincial legislature.