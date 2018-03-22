Minister criticized over 'eye candy' comment, says remark taken out of context

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is being criticized for referring to male and female hospital workers as "eye candy" during a funding announcement in Toronto on Thursday.

Charles Sousa's comments are being called inappropriate by Progressive Conservative legislator Lisa MacLeod, who added that the remarks were degrading.

Sousa says his remarks were meant to thank the hospital workers standing behind him, and says the comments are being taken out of context.

He added that the people who had been standing behind him "are beautiful inside and out for the work they do."

In a separate incident on Thursday, MacLeod took Economic Development Minister Steven Del Duca to task for calling a question she asked at the legislature "adorable."