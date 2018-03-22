News / Canada

Pod of dolphins further enclosed by ice in Newfoundland harbour: Fisheries

Dolphins are seen trapped in a harbour in Heart's Delight, N.L. in this undated handout photo. Fisheries officials say a pod of dolphins that have been trapped in a Newfoundland harbour since Sunday were further enclosed by ice overnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Whale Release and Strandings Group *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Dolphins are seen trapped in a harbour in Heart's Delight, N.L. in this undated handout photo. Fisheries officials say a pod of dolphins that have been trapped in a Newfoundland harbour since Sunday were further enclosed by ice overnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Whale Release and Strandings Group *MANDATORY CREDIT*

HEARTS DELIGHT, N.L. — Fisheries officials say a pod of dolphins that has been trapped in a Newfoundland harbour since Sunday was further enclosed by ice overnight.

Heavy ice off Heart's Delight has cut off the exit route for the white-beaked dolphins, leaving them stranded in a small pool of open water.

Fisheries Department spokesman Kevin Guest says that pool became much smaller and pushed the dolphins closer to shore as winds shifted overnight.

Guest says an excavator on the harbour's edge has been breaking up ice today in an attempt to widen their swimming area.

He says the dolphins appear healthy, and Fisheries officials as well as the Whale Release and Strandings Group are monitoring the situation closely.

Residents of the small Newfoundland community have become fixated on the plight of the dolphins, regularly feeding and checking on them.

