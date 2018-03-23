Guelph driver charged with traffic offence after cyclist injured in collision
GUELPH, Ont. — Police have charged a women under the Highway Traffic Act after a cyclist was hit by a car in Guelph, Ont.
Officers say they were called to an intersection Thursday morning, with reports of collision between a bicycle and a motor vehicle.
They say the bike and car were travelling in opposite directions on a four lane road, approaching a residential street.
Police say the cyclist suffered minor injuries in the collision but did not go to hospital.
They say the driver was charged with making an unsafe turn.
