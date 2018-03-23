Here's a list of February inflation rates for selected Canadian cities
OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.2 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):
— St. John's, N.L.: 1.6 per cent (1.0)
— Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.9 (1.7)
— Halifax: 2.1 (1.3)
— Saint John, N.B.: 2.7 (1.8)
— Quebec: 1.3 (1.1)
— Montreal: 1.7 (1.6)
— Ottawa: 2.2 (1.9)
— Toronto: 2.6 (2.4)
— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 1.6 (1.2)
— Winnipeg: 2.2 (1.9)
— Regina: 3.0 (2.6)
— Saskatoon: 2.9 (2.6)
— Edmonton: 2.3 (1.5)
— Calgary: 2.2 (1.4)
— Vancouver: 3.3 (2.7)
— Victoria: 2.1 (1.5)
