Lethbridge middle school closed due to potential threat of violence

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A school in southern Alberta is closed today after a student found a written message threatening violence.

Police say the threat was reported on Thursday by the principal at Gilbert Paterson Middle School in Lethbridge.

Police say in a news release that a student found the written message and reported it to staff.

A Lethbridge School District spokeswoman says student and staff safety is the No. 1 priority.

Associate superintendent Morag Asquith says the district takes any threats seriously.

She says the school for Grades 6 to 8 will reopen on Monday with additional support for staff and students.

Police say they continue to investigate and have increased their presence at other schools in Lethbridge.

