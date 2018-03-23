Newfoundland police launch sex assault investigation into former RCMP doctor

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland police are investigating multiple sexual assault complaints against a former RCMP doctor, making it the third police force in the country to probe similar allegations.

Const. Geoff Higdon of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the force has received complaints against a physician who conducted physical examinations on new RCMP recruits in Newfoundland and Labrador between 1981 and 2003.

He says police believe it's the same doctor currently being investigated by the Halifax Regional Police, which has received more than 100 complaints.

Higdon says the complaints seem to resemble the allegations brought forward to Halifax police, including inappropriate sexual touching.

In addition to the investigations in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, Toronto police are continuing to examine more than 30 sexual assault allegations against another RCMP doctor who used to practise in the Mounties' Ontario division.