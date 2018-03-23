Police arrest suspect wanted in beating of autistic man in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they've arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the beating of an autistic man at a Mississauga Ont., bus station, but are still seeking two others.

Peel regional police say a 29-year-old man with autism was sitting at the bottom of a stairwell at the Mississauga Square One bus terminal on March 13 when three men began punching and kicking him.

Investigators say Windsor, Ont., police helped them arrest 25-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil on a charge of aggravated assault on Friday.

Officers say they also charged a 44-year-old Windsor woman and an 18-year-old Windsor man with accessory after the fact in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, police identified another suspect in the case as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami. His lawyer, Jag Virk, has said Dhami is not guilty but will turn himself in to police.