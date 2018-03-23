Stingray hires former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre as special adviser

MONTREAL — Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has been hired as a special adviser by digital media company Stingray.

Montreal-based Stingray provides multiplatform music, video and digital services.

The company says Coderre will offer provide strategic counsel and lend his expertise in various areas, including government relations, regulatory advocacy and strategic planning.

Coderre, 54, was elected as a Liberal MP in 1997 and represented the Montreal riding of Bourassa until 2013.

He became mayor that year but lost to Valerie Plante in last fall's vote.