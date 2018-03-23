Tories maintain pressure on Liberals to force testimony from PM's adviser

OTTAWA — Bleary-eyed members of Parliament are maintaining a standoff in the House of Commons over Opposition demands that they be allowed to call Justin Trudeau's national security adviser to testify at a committee about the prime minister's disastrous trip to India.

After an all-night session of voting on more than 250 motions, the Conservatives are vowing to continue the filibuster today.

The non-stop voting was launched in retaliation for the Liberals voting down a Tory motion calling on Daniel Jean to testify at the national security committee about a briefing he gave journalists during Trudeau's India trip.

Jean suggested to reporters covering Trudeau's trouble-plagued trip last month that rogue factions in the Indian government had sabotaged the prime minister's visit.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O'Toole says MPs have a right to ask Jean to explain his reasoning about how one-time Canadian Sikh separatist Jaspal Atwal was invited to attend a Trudeau event in India.

But Liberal House Leader Bardish Chagger said it was entirely up to MPs on the committee — the majority of whom are Liberals — to decide whether Jean should be called to testify and they said no.

Based on the pace of voting today, both the Conservatives and some Liberals estimate the filibuster would continue until the early morning hours Saturday.