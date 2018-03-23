U.S. sets May 1 tariff threat on Canada, Mexico amid rush to get quick NAFTA

WASHINGTON — The United States has just applied some deadline pressure, amid its hurry to get a new NAFTA agreement over the next few weeks.

The threat of steel and aluminum tariffs is back on.

While Canada and Mexico originally received an indefinite exemption from the tariffs, a new presidential order adds numerous countries to the exemption list, along with a May 1 expiry date for all exemptions.

After that, tariffs could go into effect for all countries, including Canada and Mexico.

That also happens to be around the deadline date for a new NAFTA in 2018: Beyond May, any agreement would likely not have enough time to pass a ratification vote before there's a new Mexican president and new U.S. Congress in 2019.

The White House is linking the issues: Donald Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNN this week that unless the U.S. gets a better deal on NAFTA, something will happen with tariffs.