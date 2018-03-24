Ottawa police investigate alleged attempted murder in Little Italy
OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa are investigating a shooting in the city's Little Italy neighbourhood that sent a 35-year-old man to hospital.
Officers responded to an address on Anderson Street Saturday afternoon, where they found the man suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body."
He was rushed to hospital, and police say he's now in stable condition.
They're asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the guns and gangs unit of the Ottawa Police Service.
A news release from the force made no mention of a suspect.
Police say no further information will be provided until a second news release is issued in the coming days.
