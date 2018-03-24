Second-degree murder charge laid in death of missing central Ontario man

BARRIE, Ont. — Provincial police say a Chatsworth Township man is facing a murder charge after a body was found at a home in central Ontario.

OPP say they found the body of 20-year-old Nolan Panchyshyn while searching a property near the village of Dornoch, about 115 kilometres west of Barrie, Ont.

They didn't say exactly when the body was found, but Panchyshyn had been reported missing in December.

Police say an autopsy has been completed, however, the cause of death has not yet been released.

Investigators say that along with second-degree murder, the suspect has been charged with indignity to a dead body and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

A second suspect — a 22-year-old man from the same township — has been also charged with indignity to a dead body.