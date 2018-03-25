OPP identify sole victim of single-vehicle crash near Walkerton, Ont.
WALKERTON, Ont. — Provincial police say one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Walkerton, Ont., on Saturday night.
Local paramedics and fire services responded to the incident at around 8:45 p.m.
Police say a man drove a sedan into a ditch and it became fully engulfed in flames near Highway 9 in Brockton, Ont.
Officers found the driver, identified as 52-year old Patrick Goode, lying near the vehicle with no vital signs.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they're continuing to investigate the incident.
