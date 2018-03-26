Commission to deliver long-awaited report on inclusive education in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX — A commission is set to release its long-awaited report today on classroom inclusion in Nova Scotia.

The independent commission on inclusive education was charged with producing the study in the wake of a bitter labour dispute between the provincial government and 9,300 public school teachers.

In an interim report last June, the commission found the current model is broken and needs wholesale change.

The inclusion policy requires the province to make sure students with special needs are given support to succeed in a regular classroom setting.

It became a major issue during a contract dispute last year that saw teachers walk off the job for a day and stage a protest outside the provincial legislature.