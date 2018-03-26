Man's son repeatedly tried to save him from house fire in eastern N.L.: chief

TORS COVE, N.L. — A fire chief says the son of a Newfoundland man who died in a weekend fire tried several times to go back in the home to save him.

Crews from the Witless Bay fire department were called to the home in Burnt Cove near La Manche Provincial Park just before noon Sunday.

But it was fully engulfed in flames when members of they arrived and were told that a man was inside.

Fire Chief Fabian St. Croix says winds were high at the time, which made fighting the blaze difficult.

St. Croix says the man's son, who is developmentally challenged, tried to go back inside to save his father.

He says after the son escaped he tried to re-enter the home, but spectators held him back.