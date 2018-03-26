Metro Cities: These places are taking 'artist-in-residence' to the next level

More and more places are adding poets, painters and oral historians to the mix at city hall and other civic institutions in an effort to inject innovation into urban problem solving. Metro looks at some of the unique residencies that help broaden bureaucrats' perspective and engage new thinkers in our shared spaces.

Vancouver, archeologist-in-residence:

In summer 2016, the Vancouver Park Board made Canadian history by hiring Geordie Howe (not that Geordie Howe) as their in-house archeologist. Howe will be a key resource for the city, as it tries to live up to Truth and Reconciliation commitments. He'll work alongside First Nations groups and make sure that archeological sites uncovered during projects like the master plan for Stanley Park, are safeguarded and dealt with respectfully, according to the park board's website.

Toronto, poet laureate:

Toronto has had a poet in chief, officially known as the poet laureate, since 2001, to serve as an ambassador of sorts for poetry and literature. The title comes with an honorarium of $10,000 a year and a three year term.

Past poet laureates have included Dennis Lee, author of Alligator Pie, and Elliott Clarke, who told the Toronto Star in 2015 his achievements included a poem about the peacock who escaped from High Park Zoo, and principles of good governance during the turbulent Rob Ford years.

Anne Michaels, who has written five poetry collections and the novel Fugitive Pieces, carries on the torch.

Victoria, Indigenous artist-in-residence:

While plenty of cities have artists in residence, Victoria has developed a program for Indigenous artists. Over a one-year term the artist has a chance to develop their own work as well as engage the public through shows and workshops. The seat is currently occupied by Iroquois Mohawk Lindsay Katsitsakatste Delaronde, a multi-disciplinary visual artist.

The program considers the artist an independent contractor of the city, working 20 hours a week for $42,000, with a budget of up to $30,000 for materials, according to the city's website.

Amsterdam, startup-in-residence:

A unique collaboration between this Dutch city and emerging businesses, this program asks both Dutch and international startups to think of solutions to municipal problems and in turn provides work space, coaching and mentoring, and training, says the city's website.

The third year of the program runs until June 2018. Startups that have received city support include an urban guide to connect locals with tourists and a plastic recycling company.

Edmonton, cemetery and landfill artists-in-residence:

Edmonton takes the concept of artist-in-residence to the next level with special ones for graveyards and garbage. Photographer Candace Makowichuk was named cemeteries artist-in-residence in May 2017, with a six month term. She took photos of local cemeteries and held workshops for the public. Local artist Leanne Olson took up the waste management centre artist-in-residence spot in February 2018. Her term will run until August.

Los Angeles, Vision Zero sound artist-in-residence