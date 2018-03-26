Quebec court rules delays in trial of Nathalie Normandeau are reasonable

QUEBEC — A judge has rejected a stay request from a former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister and five other co-accused who are on trial on fraud-related charges.

Ex-deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau and the others were arrested in March 2016.

Quebec court Judge Andre Perreault says while a delay of two years surpasses the 18-month ceiling set out by a Supreme Court of Canada ruling, the Crown demonstrated it was necessary due to the complexity of the case.

The trial is expected to begin April 9.